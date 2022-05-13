Pens' Captain Sidney Crosby OUT for Game 6 vs. Rangers

If the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to close out the New York Rangers on Friday, they will have to do it without their superstar center.

According to the Pens Inside Scoop’s official Twitter, Sidney Crosby will not play in Game 6 due to an upper-body injury.

Sidney Crosby has been ruled out for Game 6, per Mike Sullivan. He did skate on his own this morning with skills coach Ty Hennes. pic.twitter.com/XEbmTfw2zV — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 13, 2022

Crosby suffered the injury after taking a hit from New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba in the second period of Game 5, which the Penguins lost 5-3. The 34-year-old left the contest and did not return.

Following the game, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan had choice words for what he felt was a dirty play. When asked to share his thoughts, Sullivan said, “Did you see the hit? You probably have the same opinion I do.”

Fortunately for Pens fans, Crosby, who has a history of concussions, was seen skating on his own Friday morning. If New York manages to extend the series to a seventh game, there is some hope he’ll be available.

The two-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner has tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists) through the series’ first five contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Penguins at +105 on the moneyline in Crosby’s absence.