Petr Mrazek Returns From Groin Injury Saturday vs. Blackhawks

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Petr Mrazek to a three-year $11.4 million, they were hoping he would alleviate some of the workload from Jack Campbell, if not take the lion’s share of starts. 28 games into the season, and Mrazek has started two games, playing just five periods.

Mrazek returns to the Leafs’ lineup on Saturday when Toronto hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. The 29-year-old hasn’t started since October 30 while dealing with a groin injury.

Keefe confirms Mrazek will start, Woll will go back to Marlies while Leafs are on the road. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) December 11, 2021

Injuries notwithstanding, Mrazek’s time in Toronto is off to a rough start. The veteran netminder is stopping 87.7% of shots, posting a 4.20 goals-against average. The Leafs are starting Mrazek in a good spot, at home against one of the worst teams in the league. Rostering Mrazek costs $8,100 on the FanDuel main slate tonight.

Mrazek’s return means that Joseph Woll will be sent back down to the minors, rejoining the Toronto Marlies later this week.

The betting line continues to shift in Toronto’s favor, with the Leafs currently priced as -260 favorites right before puck drop.