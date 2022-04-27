Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets Betting Guide: Goals Galore at the Canada Life Centre
Grant White
Overview
by Grant White, SportsGrid
There’s nothing other than pride on the line when the Winnipeg Jets host the Philadelphia Flyers and neither team has much of that left. The Flyers have been one of the worst squads in the league this season, sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division and allowing the sixth-most goals in the NHL. Comparatively, the Jets have been better but not good enough to compete in the ultra-tough Central Division. Still, Winnipeg can end the season on a high note with their final three games of the season coming on home ice.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets Odds, Total
Moneyline: Flyers +155 | Jets -190
Spread: Flyers +1.5 (-160) | Jets -1.5 (+135)
Total: 6.5 Over -105 | Under -115
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets Analysis
The Jets play a run and gun style that lends itself to high-scoring games. Winnipeg has attempted 29 high-danger chances at five-on-five over their past two games while giving up 30.
Their offensive metrics have ebbed and flowed throughout the season, but the Jets consistently give up quality chances in the defensive zone. Winnipeg has given up the fourth-most high-danger at five-on-five this season, with opponents averaging 10.4 per game. Somehow they have been worse over their recent sample, with the Jets giving up 14 or more in four of their past six.
Philadelphia has marginally better defensive metrics but is still among the worst teams in the league. The Flyers rank in the bottom third of the league in a couple of notable categories, giving up the ninth-most high-danger and eighth-most scoring chances. Poor defensive zone coverage has impacted their goaltending metrics, as the Flyers goalies have combined for the eighth-worst save percentage so far this season. That’s been even worse over their past nine games, recording a save percentage of 88.3% or worse in six of those contests.
The Flyers offense is trending positively, recording three or more goals in four of their previous six. Similarly, the Jets should increase offensive output over their coming games, as output catches up with their production metrics.
These teams’ impressive offensive metrics collide with their terrible defensive zone coverage, suggesting that goals will be plentiful in this inter-conference matchup.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.