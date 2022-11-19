Phillip Grubauer Activated From Injured Reserve by Seattle Kraken

Grubauer has been out of the lineup since Oct. 21 due to a lower-body injury. The question for the Kraken will be, will Grubauer get his starting job back? There are two problems. One, he got off to a horrible start this season with a 3.77 GAA and .860 save percentage in four games. Sure, that’s a small sample size, but Grubauer wasn’t much more impressive last season with a 3.16 GAA and .889 save percentage in 55 games. Those numbers would put a lesser goalie in the AHL.
The other problem would be Martin Jones. He has a 2.33 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. It might be hard to justify to your players if you start Grubauer over Jones.
The Kraken will host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The Kraken are -134 (-0.5) on the puck line, and -134 on the money line, with an over/under of six, over (-110), and under (-110) versus the Kings on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.