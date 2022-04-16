Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltender Tristan Jarry Week to Week

Overview

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is considered to be out week to week, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

The Penguins haven’t specifically stated what the injury is other than to say it is to his lower body. This is a huge loss for a Penguins team that looks to be a contender for the Stanley Cup, something they may not have many more years of with the age of superstar players such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

As for Jarry, this is not the greatest timing for an injury. If Jarry can return before the end of the season and be able to play in a couple of games before the playoffs begin, then all is likely well. The worst-case scenario for the Penguins would be a wild card berth rather than finishing third in the Metropolitan Division, but in either scenario, they make the playoffs so all is not completely lost. Casey DeSmith is expected to be the starting goaltender until Jarry returns, with Louis Domingue backing him up.

The Penguins are currently trailing the Boston Bruins 2-0 with just over 13 minutes remaining in the first period. The Penguins are -120 (+2.5) on the puck line, +370 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+106), and under (-136).

