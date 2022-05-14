Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry Practicing

Sidney Crosby is practicing with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, The Athletic reports.

After suffering a concussion, Crosby left Game 5 and missed Game 6 of the first-round playoff series versus the New York Rangers. The Penguins held 2-0 leads in both games but ended up losing both, forcing a deciding Game 7 between the two teams Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The fact that Crosby is practicing Saturday is a pretty good indication that he has passed concussion protocol and will play Sunday, but the NHL guards their injury updates like they are state secrets. The Penguins will likely tell us that Crosby is a game-time decision.

The Penguins received more good news Saturday when Tristan Jarry also participated fully in practice. Jarry has been out about a month with a broken foot. It was thought he would miss 4-6 weeks and Friday was the five-week mark. Jarry could also return in Game 7 for the Penguins.

