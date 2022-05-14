Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry Practicing

Sidney Crosby is practicing with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, The Athletic reports.
After suffering a concussion, Crosby left Game 5 and missed Game 6 of the first-round playoff series versus the New York Rangers. The Penguins held 2-0 leads in both games but ended up losing both, forcing a deciding Game 7 between the two teams Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
The fact that Crosby is practicing Saturday is a pretty good indication that he has passed concussion protocol and will play Sunday, but the NHL guards their injury updates like they are state secrets. The Penguins will likely tell us that Crosby is a game-time decision.
The Penguins received more good news Saturday when Tristan Jarry also participated fully in practice. Jarry has been out about a month with a broken foot. It was thought he would miss 4-6 weeks and Friday was the five-week mark. Jarry could also return in Game 7 for the Penguins.
The Penguins are -200 (+1.5) on the puck line and +122 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-108), and under (-112) versus the Rangers on Sunday. You can find the bars and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.