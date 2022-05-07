Predators Will Start Ingram Saturday, Saros Remains OUT

Overview

The Nashville Predators will again be without their starting goaltender on Saturday when they try and get their first win of the opening-round series with the Colorado Avalanche.

#Preds Head Coach John Hynes says goaltender Juuse Saros (lower-body) “will not be in” for Game 3. Connor Ingram will start Game 3 for Nashville. Hynes says all other lineup decisions are still being evaluated. #StanleyCup — Brooks Bratten (@brooksbratten) May 6, 2022

Juuse Saros has been out for nearly two weeks with a lower-body injury, although there was hope he would be able to suit up for Game 3 after being ruled out for the first two contests in Denver.

Despite being down 0-2 in the series, the Preds have to be thankful for what they have gotten out of Connor Ingram against the top team in the Western Conference. The rookie tender stood on his head to keep Nashville in Game 2.

Ingram made 48 saves, including a few hilite reel stops to force overtime, with Colorado and Nashville knotted at one. The Cinderella story ended early in the extra frame when Cale Makar beat Ingram at 8:31 to hand Nashville the 2-1 overtime loss.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Nashville as +195 moneyline dogs despite the series shifting to the Bridgestone Arena. The Predators have even longer odds to come back in the series, sitting at +1600 to win the set.