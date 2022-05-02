Predators Without Juuse Saros for Opening 2 Games vs. Avalanche
If the Nashville Predators needed a miracle after the NHL playoff seeding was complete, they might need two miracles on ice now. The Preds will have to topple the West’s top team without their number one goalie, at least for the first two games, according to team beat reporter Brooks Bratten.
#Preds Head Coach John Hynes says Juuse Saros (lower-body) will not play in Games 1 & 2 in Colorado – "and then we'll go from there." #StanleyCup
Juuse Saros missed the final pair of regular-season games for Nashville with a lower-body injury that has lingered into the postseason. On the year, Saros was stellar. His 38 wins were the top-regular season mark for goalies in the West. The 27-year-old also had a 2.64 GAA, .918 save percentage, and four shutouts.
Nashville’s netminder will be missed against a team that compiled 119 points throughout the season. Colorado also scored the second-most goals in the Western Conference, just one marker back of the St. Louis Blues.
If there is a silver lining for Nashville, they beat Colorado in three of four meetings this year, but two of those victories were with Saros.
FanDuel Sportsbook isn’t giving the Preds much chance with odds of +460 to win the series. Nashville is also +250 on the moneyline for Game 1 in Denver on Tuesday night.
