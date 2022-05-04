Quick Slated to Start for Kings vs. Oilers in Game 2
joecervenka
Overview
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Kings will stick with their long-time netminder after stealing Game 1 in Edmonton. Jonathan Quick and the Kings came into Alberta as road dogs on Monday but defied oddsmakers with a critical 4-3 victory to jump out to a 1-0 series lead. They will have to make lightning strike twice near the Canadian Rockies with the Oilers again favored tonight.
Morning Skate in Edmonton!
As has been his process, no Jonathan Quick on the ice today, tonight’s projected starter to no surprise. pic.twitter.com/9SeArNWakl
Quick has been with LA his entire 15-year career, so having him skip the morning skate seems like a ritual he has earned. The 36-year-old certainly earned the victory on Monday after making 36 saves and putting up a save percentage of .923.
Quick had a resurgence this season, recording his lowest goals-against average (2.59) and best save percentage (.910) since the 2017-18 campaign. Granted, he only started 46 games, with Cal Petersen getting the nod in 35.
Quick will have his work cut out for him to push the series to a 2-0 LA advantage against the league’s third-best powerplay and the NHL scoring champ in Connor McDavid.
The oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook are not convinced the Kings will even the series. LA is +172 on the moneyline while the Oilers sit at -210. Bettors are jumping on the under at 6.5 as the juice has flown to -118, while the over can be had for -104.
