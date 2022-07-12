Rangers' Andrew Copp to Test UFA Market

According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, New York Rangers center Andrew Copp is expected to test the unrestricted free agent market.

Sources say the #NYR are out on Andrew Copp. Sides talked over the weekend but #NYR are likely looking elsewhere for their No. 2 center spot. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) July 12, 2022

Copp had expressed an interest in re-signing with the Rangers, but contract talks over the weekend ultimately went nowhere. The 28-year-old was acquired by New York from the Winnipeg Jets at last season’s trade deadline in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a fifth-round selection in 2023.

Copp proved worthy of the hefty price, recording 18 points (eight goals, ten assists) in 16 games for the Rangers during the regular season. He continued to produce in the postseason, notching six goals and 14 points in 20 games as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where it fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

The NHL’s free agency period is set to open Wednesday, July 13, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

