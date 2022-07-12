Rangers' Andrew Copp to Test UFA Market

Copp had expressed an interest in re-signing with the Rangers, but contract talks over the weekend ultimately went nowhere. The 28-year-old was acquired by New York from the Winnipeg Jets at last season’s trade deadline in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a fifth-round selection in 2023.
Copp proved worthy of the hefty price, recording 18 points (eight goals, ten assists) in 16 games for the Rangers during the regular season. He continued to produce in the postseason, notching six goals and 14 points in 20 games as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where it fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
The NHL’s free agency period is set to open Wednesday, July 13, at 12:00 p.m. ET.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.