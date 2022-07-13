Rangers Sign Vincent Trocheck To 7-Year Deal

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. After getting bounced by the New York Rangers in the second round of this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, Vincent Trocheck traded in his Carolina Hurricanes jersey for a Blueshirt. The Rangers signed the veteran centerman to a seven-year deal with an annual value of $5.625 million.
Trocheck helped lead the ‘Canes to a Metropolitan division crown and the third-best record in hockey this past season. Despite the 116-point campaign, Carolina could not get by division rival New York in the playoffs. The Hurricanes dropped their second-round series after holding 2-0, and 3-2 series leads over the Rangers.
The 29-year-old put up a personal-best +21 rating to go along with 21 goals and 30 assists last year, his third season with the Canes. Trocheck will likely center New York’s second line next season.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rangers behind Carolina (+250) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (+300) with +350 odds to take the division.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.