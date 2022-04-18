Rangers Wing Kaapo Kakko Expected to be Ready For Playoffs

Kakko left Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury and is listed as week-to-week. Gallant also said he hopes that Kakko can get into the lineup for the team’s final two or three regular-season games. This season, he’s picked up seven goals and nine assists in 41 games.
Kakko has been somewhat of a letdown for the Rangers through his first three seasons. The second-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has only picked up 56 points in 155 career games. The Rangers’ depth on the wing has made it difficult for top prospects Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere to get a lot of ice-time.
New York is tied for third in the Eastern Conference with the Carolina Hurricanes and is two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.