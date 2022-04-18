Rangers Wing Kaapo Kakko Expected to be Ready For Playoffs

Overview

USA Today’s Vince Z. Mercogliano reports that New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant expects Kaapo Kakko to return for the playoffs.

"I fully expect him to be back for the playoffs," GG said on Kakko. Said they're hoping he can play the final 2-3 regular season games. I'm sure some are understandably skeptical, but it sounds like there's not any serious damage. #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) April 18, 2022

Kakko left Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury and is listed as week-to-week. Gallant also said he hopes that Kakko can get into the lineup for the team’s final two or three regular-season games. This season, he’s picked up seven goals and nine assists in 41 games.

Kakko has been somewhat of a letdown for the Rangers through his first three seasons. The second-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has only picked up 56 points in 155 career games. The Rangers’ depth on the wing has made it difficult for top prospects Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere to get a lot of ice-time.

New York is tied for third in the Eastern Conference with the Carolina Hurricanes and is two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place.

