Robin Lehner Won't Start Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights

Lehner had to leave the team due to a personal matter related to his family. The Golden Knights are playing the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday as they finish up a road trip before they return home Monday to play the New Jersey Devils. Lehner won’t play Saturday, and it’s not known at this time if he will be with the team for that home game versus the Devils.
Lehner has had a trying season as he has only played in 42 games due to several injuries. Perhaps this is why his numbers are pedestrian at best, as he just hasn’t been able to get into any kind of rhythm. Currently, he sports a 2.82 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage. Those numbers will not take you far in the playoffs, assuming they can even qualify for the postseason. Going into their game Saturday, they trail the Los Angeles Kings by one point for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division, but they do have a game in hand. They also have to worry about the Vancouver Canucks, who are just three points behind the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights are -255 (+1.5) on the puck line, +100 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (+116), and under (-142). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
