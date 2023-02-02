Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin Added to All-Star Roster; Replaces Teammate Thompson

According to the team’s official Twitter, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the 2023 NHL All-Star roster.

Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the 2023 #NHLAllStar roster, replacing Tage Thompson (injury). Congratulations Ras! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GoY7FMGk1E — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 2, 2023

Dahlin replaces teammate Tage Thompson, who suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

This will be Dahlin’s second straight All-Star Game appearance after participating in last year’s contest in Las Vegas. He is the only defenseman on the Atlantic roster.

A former first-overall pick, Dahlin is amid a significant breakout campaign, racking up 55 points (14 goals, 41 points) in 49 games while posting a plus-19 rating. The 22-year-old is on pace to break Phil Housley’s franchise record for points in a season by a defenseman (81) set in 1989-90.

“It’s great to see him have a great season so far, and they’re knocking on the playoffs, which is great,” said Housley. “These are really meaningful games, and he’s going to learn this year going through that.”

The NHL’s Skills Competition gets underway Friday in Florida, with the All-Star game scheduled for Saturday.

