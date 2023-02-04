Sabres' Tage Thompson Suffers Upper-Body Injury

Thompson came into the game Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes as questionable to play due to a UBI but played anyway. Thompson played just over 11 minutes of game action before being forced to leave the contest. It is unknown if Thompson has suffered a new injury or aggravated the UBI he already had. It is also unknown when Thompson will be able to return to action. What we do know is that the injury to Thompson forced him to miss the All-Star game and the festivities surrounding it this weekend.
The loss of Thompson for any length of time would be a severe blow to the playoff chances for the Sabres. They currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins and four behind the Washington Capitals. While the Penguins have one game in hand on the Sabres, the Capitals have played three more than the Sabres. There doesn’t seem to be much faith in the Sabres making the playoffs, as they are +300 to do so.
You can find these odds, along with the odds for every NHL team to get to make the playoffs, on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
