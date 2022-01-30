San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Betting Guide: Goals Should be Easy to Come By on Sunday

San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Sharks +240|Hurricanes -310

Spread: Sharks +1.5 (+100)|Hurricanes -1.5 (-122)

Total: 6 Over -115|Under -105

San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes News, Analysis, and Picks

The Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks will be competing on the second night of back-to-backs Sunday. It’s a quick turnaround for both teams, as they play less than 24 hours after last night’s contests. The Canes have some notable advantages for the inter-conference battle; first, they played at home last night and are not required to travel. Second, they reserved primary goalie Frederik Andersen for tonight’s battle, while the Sharks will be starting James Reimer in both games. Back-to-backs notwithstanding, the Sharks and Canes have strong underlying metrics, supporting that goals should be plentiful on Sunday afternoon.

San Jose’s offense is trending upwards over their recent sample, and we’re just starting to see that impact on output. The Sharks have attempted ten or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in four straight games and eight of their past nine, with an average of 13.1 quality opportunities over that span. The Sharks are starting to struggle by limiting their opponents’ chances, as they’ve allowed 15 or more in two of three. That’s unlikely to change against a Canes’ team that is also flourishing offensively.

The Hurricanes’ offense has been even more impressive over their past few games. Carolina averages 16.0 quality chances over their previous five contests, going north of 14 attempts in four of five. Their impressive offensive run stretches back even further, as the Canes have hit double-digit high-danger chances in seven of eight while putting up 26 or more scoring chances in six of eight. Like the Sharks, though, the Hurricanes have struggled to limit opponents, allowing at least ten such opportunities in seven of their past ten outings.

Offense should be at the forefront of this one. We’re expecting both teams to maintain their current offensive production, which should lead to a high-scoring game. We’re betting this one makes its way over the total.

The Picks: Over 6 -115

