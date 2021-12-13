Sebastian Aho Enters COVID-19 Protocols

Much like the rest of the world, COVID-19 isn’t done wreaking havoc on the NHL landscape. The Carolina Hurricanes confirmed that leading scorer Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and a staff member tested positive for the virus and will remain in quarantine in Vancouver.

The timing of Aho’s positive tests coincides with the Hurricanes’ time in Calgary. Today, the Flames announced that six players tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the postponement of their games through at least Thursday.

Jordan Staal filled the void left by Aho on the Hurricanes’ top line, skating between Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen. Expect Staal to remain there until Aho is cleared to return.

The Canes’ started the season on an unbelievable 14-2-1 run but have come back down to earth over their recent stretch, going 5-5-1 since November 22.

Next up for the Canes is a date with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in St. Paul.