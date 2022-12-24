Sebastian Aho Returned Friday for the Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho returned to the lineup Friday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Raanta and Ersson (making his NHL debut) lead the teams out for warmups. Both Skjei and Coghlan, along with Aho, out for warmups. — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) December 23, 2022

Aho had missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury. It was a bit of a surprise that Aho would return Friday as the NHL doesn’t have any games scheduled Saturday through Monday due to the Christmas break. Some might have thought it would be safer to give Aho those extra days off to ensure he is 100% recovered from the injury. Some might find it even more curious to play him Friday when you consider the Hurricanes are in first place in the Metropolitan Division and have won their past seven games.