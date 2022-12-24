BETTING Fantasy News NHL
12:17 PM, December 24, 2022

Sebastian Aho Returned Friday for the Carolina Hurricanes

George Kurtz

Sebastian Aho returned to the lineup Friday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Aho had missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury. It was a bit of a surprise that Aho would return Friday as the NHL doesn’t have any games scheduled Saturday through Monday due to the Christmas break. Some might have thought it would be safer to give Aho those extra days off to ensure he is 100% recovered from the injury. Some might find it even more curious to play him Friday when you consider the Hurricanes are in first place in the Metropolitan Division and have won their past seven games.

The Hurricanes are +900 to win the Stanley Cup. Those are the second-best odds in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Boston Bruins, who are +600. The Colorado Avalanche have the best odds in the NHL at +550. You can find the lines for every team to win their conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook.