Sebastian Aho Returned Friday for the Carolina Hurricanes

Aho had missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury. It was a bit of a surprise that Aho would return Friday as the NHL doesn’t have any games scheduled Saturday through Monday due to the Christmas break. Some might have thought it would be safer to give Aho those extra days off to ensure he is 100% recovered from the injury. Some might find it even more curious to play him Friday when you consider the Hurricanes are in first place in the Metropolitan Division and have won their past seven games.
The Hurricanes are +900 to win the Stanley Cup. Those are the second-best odds in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Boston Bruins, who are +600. The Colorado Avalanche have the best odds in the NHL at +550. You can find the lines for every team to win their conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.