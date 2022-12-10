Sebastian Aho won't Play Saturday for the Carolina Hurricanes

Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury, and coach Rod Brind’amour had stated Thursday that if Aho (who didn’t practice Thursday) wasn’t able to practice Friday, he wouldn’t play Saturday. Losing Aho for any length of time will be felt, as he has 11 goals and 16 assists in 26 games. Paul Stastny is expected to take his spot on the top line along with Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas to start the game. While the Islanders catch a break with Aho missing this contest, they will still have to contend with Andrei Svechnikov, quietly having an MVP-type season.
On Saturday, the Hurricanes will travel to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders. The Canes are +172 (-1.5) on the puck line and -137 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-118), and under (-104) on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.