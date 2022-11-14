Senators Place D Thomas Chabot on Injured Reserve

Thomas Chabot was placed on injured reserve by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Tough news on Thomas Chabot. Out at least a week with a concussion. This type of injury recovery is difficult to predict and the Senators will be cautious with Chabot. — Wayne Scanlan (@HockeyScanner) November 13, 2022

Chabot suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers during Saturday’s game. His placement on IR means he will have to be out of the lineup for at least a week. The Senators are thin on defense, and losing arguably their best defender is a huge blow. This season, Chabot has three goals and three assists in 14 games for the Senators. The Senators are currently last in the Atlantic Division with a 5-8-1 record.