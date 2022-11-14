BETTING Fantasy News NHL
01:13 PM, November 14, 2022

Senators Place D Thomas Chabot on Injured Reserve

George Kurtz

Thomas Chabot was placed on injured reserve by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Chabot suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers during Saturday’s game. His placement on IR means he will have to be out of the lineup for at least a week. The Senators are thin on defense, and losing arguably their best defender is a huge blow. This season, Chabot has three goals and three assists in 14 games for the Senators. The Senators are currently last in the Atlantic Division with a 5-8-1 record.

