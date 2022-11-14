Senators Place D Thomas Chabot on Injured Reserve

Chabot suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers during Saturday’s game. His placement on IR means he will have to be out of the lineup for at least a week. The Senators are thin on defense, and losing arguably their best defender is a huge blow. This season, Chabot has three goals and three assists in 14 games for the Senators. The Senators are currently last in the Atlantic Division with a 5-8-1 record.
The Senators will host the New York Islanders on Monday. They are -240 (+1.5) on the puck line and +105 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-102), and under (-120) versus the Islanders. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.