Sharks G James Reimer Hoping to Return for Tuesday

Reimer has missed the last six games for the Sharks due to a lower-body injury but is looking to play Tuesday versus the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran netminder has gotten off to a slow start this season, going 5-8-2 in 15 games, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
The Sharks have several decisions to make before the trade deadline, and the biggest might be what to do with defenseman Erik Karlsson. He’s having a Norris Trophy-type season, but his massive contract could make dealing him quite tricky.
On Friday, the Sharks will travel to Anaheim to take on the Ducks. The Sharks are +198 (-1.5) on the puck line and -115 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-105), and under (-115) versus the Sabres on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.
