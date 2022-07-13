Sharks Trade Brent Burns To Hurricanes

Brent Burns goes from the Shark Tank to the eye of the storm as San Jose deals their long-time blueliner to the Carolina Hurricanes. According to The Athletic’s Senior NHL Insider, Pierre LeBrun, Carolina receives Burns and center, Lane Pederson while center Steven Lorentz, goaltending prospect, Eetu Makiniemi, and a 2023 conditional third-round pick go back to San Jose.

Burns has spent the past 11 seasons with the Sharks and has three years remaining on an eight-year, $64 million contract. San Jose will be paying 33 percent of the veteran defenseman’s $8 million cap hit in the deal.

Once regarded as one of the best offensive defensemen in the league, Burns had another solid season for the rebuilding Sharks last year. The 37-year-old put up 10 goals, 44 assists and was a +15 while playing in all 82 games.

Burns is a six-time All-Star and three-time Norris Trophy finalist and took the award for the NHL’s best d-man in 2017.

