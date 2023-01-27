Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Shea Theodore could return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Bruce Cassidy confirmed William Carrier will be back in the lineup tomorrow night. Theodore looks like he’ll be in, but he’s a game time decision. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 26, 2023

Theodore has missed the last 20 games due to a leg injury but is expected to return against the New York Rangers. There is always a chance that, with the Golden Knights playing back-to-back games, the team decides to play it safe and hold him out until they play the New York Islanders. Still, if he makes it through the morning and pre-game skate, Theodore is expected to play versus the Rangers.