SportsGrid NHL Mock Draft Sticks with Shane Wright to the Canadiens

The NHL will kick off a busy week with the first round of the draft tonight, which has the host team, the Montreal Canadiens, selecting first overall.

The 2022 NHL draft does not have a consensus top selection, so what the Habs do with their first overall pick could throw a wrench in many projections through the first ten picks. Heading into the season, Shane Wright was the consensus pick, but Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley have closed the gap.

With that, Wright is still a -280 favorite to be the Canadiens’ selection on the FanDuel Sportsbook, and until we see some significant line movement in favor of the other two contenders, it’s hard not to side with Wright at the top.

Drafting is one thing, but developing is another, and the players selected tonight will begin their professional careers on the road to the NHL.

Without further ado, here’s the SportsGrid NHL Mock Draft:

1. Montreal Canadiens (Shane Wright C/Kingston Frontenacs)

If the top two picks are as close as many people say, playing the most valuable position on the ice should help Shane Wright cement that top spot to the Montreal Canadiens. This draft has a 2010 feel, where Tyler Seguin and Taylor Hall were tightly contested at the top of the draft board. The Habs have been looking for talented centers for over a decade, and Wright’s floor will make it difficult for them to pass on him. Even with questions about his production, 94 points in 63 games in the top junior league in the world is nothing to sneeze at.

2. New Jersey Devils (Juraj Slafkovsky LW/TPS)

The Habs have been extremely tight-lipped about what direction they’ll take with the first overall pick, meaning there are a lot of possibilities for the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey has let it be known that their pick is in play to be traded, but it’s clear they have eyes for the big Slovakian winger, who would be a great fit on a future top line with Jack Hughes.

3. Arizona Coyotes (Logan Cooley C/USDP)

The Arizona Coyotes need high-impact offensive players, and they’ll have the chance to get one with the third overall selection. Logan Cooley might have the highest upside of any player in this draft class, and the Coyotes can let him develop at the University of Minnesota and continue honing his skillset. Center is one position this team has been lacking lately, and a player like Cooley is precisely what they need.

4. Seattle Kraken (Simon Nemec D/HK Nitra)

In their inaugural draft, the Seattle Kraken selected Matty Beniers with the second overall pick, a high-profile center that has already made his NHL debut. With Beniers already in the fold, the Kraken will likely target one of the top defensemen in this draft class. Scouts believe it’s essentially a toss-up for the best defenseman this year, which means the Kraken will narrow this down to one of Simon Nemec or David Jiricek. If Seattle selects Nemec, he’ll add a dimension to the team they currently lack.

5. Philadelphia Flyers (Cutter Gauthier C/USDP)

One of the risers of this draft class, Cutter Gauthier, is exactly the type of prospect that the Philadelphia Flyers love gravitating towards. After Claude Giroux departed at the trade deadline, the Flyers will be looking for a future top-six center, and Gauthier fits the mold that fans will be able to get behind in Philadelphia. If Gauthier isn’t available here, don’t be surprised if the Flyers look towards David Jiricek.

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (David Jiricek D/HC Plzen)

If one of the highly skilled centers is available here with the sixth overall pick, the Columbus Blue Jackets could go that route. Those players weren’t on the board here, and the Blue Jackets opted to add another physical, two-way defenseman in David Jiricek. Columbus had a very successful 2021 draft, and with two picks inside the top twelve, there’s potential for them to do so again.

7. Ottawa Senators (Joakim Kemell RW/JYP)

This hasn’t been the blueprint the Ottawa Senators have followed in their prior drafts, but if the team is looking for something they currently lack, it’s a high-scoring winger. Joakim Kemell fits the bill and would be a perfect selection for the Sens to continue adding to their young core. With a high compete level, Kemell could fit nicely on a line with Tim Stützle.

8. Detroit Red Wings (Marco Kasper C/Rogle)

Much like Gauthier, Marco Kasper has been a riser in this draft class and will fit nicely with what the Detroit Red Wings are trying to build. Kasper plays a physical brand of hockey but also has the skills to make teams pay, which should bode well for him in Detroit with Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, and Moritz Seider.

9. Buffalo Sabres (Matthew Savoie C/ Winnipeg Ice)

There was a time when Matthew Savoie was projected as a top-five pick, but teams often get scared, considering the small, high-skilled centers this early in a draft. With that, this is a spot where the Buffalo Sabres can look to grab Savoie with high potential upside.

10. Anaheim Ducks (Kevin Korchinski D/Seattle Thunderbirds)

There’s been a fair bit of buzz leading up to the draft that the Anaheim Ducks and Kevin Korchinski have been a match. Defensemen appear to be the area this team will target with this selection after dealing Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm at the trade deadline. There are other defensemen in the mix here, but the Ducks should opt to make Korchinski the third defenseman off the board.

Prospects that could sneak into the top ten

Brad Lambert, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Frank Nazar, Danila Yurov, Conor Geekie

There’s somewhat of a consensus top ten heading into the draft tonight, but all it takes is one off-the-board selection to flip the draft on its head and cause some draft night chaos.

