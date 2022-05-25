St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 5 Best Bets

The Colorado Avalanche will have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals tonight on home ice against the St. Louis Blues in Game 5.

Below, you can look at the loan Western Conference matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

St. Louis Blues (+205) vs Colorado Avalanche (-260) Total: 6.5 (O-108/U-112)

The Colorado Avalanche doubled up the St Louis Blues in Game 4 by a score of 6-3 to take a convincing 3-1 edge in the Western Conference Semifinals. Nazem Kadri put together his best game of the playoffs, recording a hat-trick and one assist to lead the Avs past the Blues, as Colorado has been able to silence their critics in this second round series after struggling in this situation during prior runs.

It looks as though they finally have that killer instinct, the Avs boast a record of 3-1 as the home team in these playoffs, and they also have a key advantage with the altitude that their bodies are clearly used to compared to the visiting team. Colorado has been able to use their puck-moving abilities from their minute-eating defenseman Cale Makar and Devon Toews to help create quick chances in transition, which the Blues have had no answer for. The same could be said for Colorado’s game down-low in the offensive zone with the cycle.

It’s hard to think that this Blues team will find a way to respond tonight in Game 5 on the road, especially with how unraveled they looked for the majority of Game 4, where their focus was clearly drawn on trying to bait Kadri into penalties, which proved to be an ineffective strategy. The Blues might have a high-character group and a team that’s won big games before, but with how good this Colorado team has looked through eight playoff games, it’s difficult to believe this series will continue beyond tonight. We like the Avs sending the Blues back to St. Louis with a multiple-goal closeout win.

Looking at the total tonight, the line is set at 6.5 and there should be goals scored at a high pace again tonight. There were only ten combined goals in Games 1 and 2, but Games 3 and 4 saw a change of pace, with seven and nine total goals scored. The Blues are playing right into the Avs wheelhouse by trading chances, which has resulted in the increase in goals, a trend that should once again continue tonight.

Best Bets: Avalanche puckline -1.5 (-102), Over 6.5 (-108)