St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 5 Player Props

The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues should play another high-scoring contest for tonight’s Game 5, which means you have a lot to target for player props.

Colton Parayko (Blues) Over 1.5 Shots on Goal (-120)

The St. Louis Blues top defenseman has been seeing plenty of minutes this postseason, more than 21:30 of ice-time in each of the last five games. The Blues might currently be on the losing end of this series, but that hasn’t stopped the 6’6 defenseman from making an impact at both ends of the ice. Colton Parayko has managed to put up five points in ten playoff games for the Blues but we’re not targeting him tonight for his points.

St. Louis has been trying to get their defenseman involved from the point and they have a lot of big bodies up front that cause havoc, which has resulted in a lot of shots from Parayko. The Blues defenseman has recorded 22 shots on goal in ten games, which has also included two or more shots on goal in four of his last five contests. The prop for Parayko tonight with shots on goal is set at 1.5, and although that number feels appropriate, we like the over at the short price of -120.

Jordan Kyrou (Blues) Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-106)

Jordan Kyrou has been playing the majority of minutes on the team’s third line and he’s also getting powerplay time amid his 15 to 16 minutes of ice-time per game. When the Blues have found offensive success this season, Kyrou has played a big part, as he recorded 75 points in the regular season and seven points through ten playoff games.

Even with those great numbers on the scoresheet, we’re looking towards his shot prop tonight which is set at 2.5. Kyrou didn’t manage any shots in the team’s 6-3 Game 4 loss to Colorado, but prior to that poor effort, he’d recorded three shots on goal in three straight games. Kyrou averaged slightly more than 2.5 shots on goal during the regular season and has continued that trend in the playoffs. We like the value we’re getting tonight at -106 for him to record more than 2.5 shots.

Nazem Kadri (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Goals (+198)

Nazem Kadri put on a show in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals when he recorded a hat-trick to go with one assist to help propel the Avs to a 6-3 victory. There’s no doubt that he’s been one of the most impactful forwards on this Colorado team in the playoffs, where he’s recorded seven points in four games against the Blues, after putting up three points in four games against Nashville.

Kadri has not only found a way to get in the heads of the Blues and unravel them but has also shown up on the scoresheet, which he did 28 times during the regular season. Kadri has a nose for the net and has quietly always been a solid playoff performer, as his issues have been with discipline and that’s something he appears to have overcome this season. With the Avalanche having a chance to close things out tonight, look for Kadri to get in on the action with a score.