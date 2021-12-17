STANLEY CUP FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED: Avalanche Remain Atop the Mountain

STANLEY CUP FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED

There hasn’t been a lot of movement in lines since the last time we updated our Stanley Cup Futures, but you may have noticed there are eleven teams in the top ten. That’s because Boston, Edmonton, and Minnesota have the same odds.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR STANLEY CUP WINNER

Colorado Avalanche: +600 (previously +600)

Florida Panthers: +900 (previously +900)

Tampa Bay Lightning: +900 (previously +850)

Vegas Golden Knights: +1000 (previously +1000)

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1100 (previously +1400)

Carolina Hurricanes: +1400 (previously +1400)

Calgary Flames: +1600 (previously not in Top 10)

Washington Capitals: +1600 (previously +1800)

Boston Bruins: +1800 (previously +1600)

Edmonton Oilers: +1800 (previously +1400)

Minnesota Wild: +1800 (previously +1800)

TEAMS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

New York Islanders: +2000 (previously +1500)

Pittsburgh Penguins: +2800 (previously +2100)

New York Rangers: +2800 (previously +2400)

COLORADO AVALANCHE (+600)

The Avs are still sitting pretty as the odds on favorites. Still, just as the lineup was getting back to normal in Colorado, Gabriel Landeskog was diagnosed with a lower-body injury and will miss two weeks of action. Landeskog was in the middle of a career-high ten-game point streak as well. The Avalanche’s line to win the Stanley Cup remains at +600, but with how Nazem Kadri has broken out this season, you would think their odds would’ve improved, although he’s probably due for regression. Colorado has overtaken the scoring lead, averaging 4.32 goals per game. The next best team averages .62 fewer goals. The Avs have quickly established themselves as the most dangerous offense in the league.

FLORIDA PANTHERS (+900)

The Panthers started the season as one of the most exciting teams to watch. Sam Reinhart and rookie Anton Lundell were added to the already potent offense. Florida rang off eight straight wins to start the season and was second in goals per game through the first 30 days. It looked as though the Panthers were living up to the hype. However, Florida’s best player, Aleksander Barkov, has only managed to play 16 games this season and was just added to the IR. When he is in the lineup, he’s averaging 1.13 points per game. Although Florida is still a good team, missing Barkov is a massive blow. Since that hot start, the team has been streaky, stringing together stretches of wins and losses. At +900, the Panthers are still a team to watch, especially with what seems to be a reinvigorated Sergei Bobrovsky.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (+1000)

The rest of the league better watch out because the Golden Knights are finally healthy, relatively. Jack Eichel and Nolan Patrick are still on the IR, and Shea Theodore and Nicolas Roy are injured, but Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Zach Whitecloud, and William Karlsson are all back in action. Vegas has weathered the storm and is still in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights’ odds remain at +1000, but they’re in a much better position, health-wise, than they were before. Only Colorado has averaged more goals per game in December than Vegas. The Golden Knights are a strong bet at their current line.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (+1100)

We all remember Toronto started by winning only two of their first seven games. Since October 27th, the Leafs have only lost five of 23. We can’t say that Toronto has definitively been the best team over that period, but they’re close. Colorado has been right there with them the whole time, and the Avs have been a juggernaut on offense. However, we can’t ignore how well the Leafs have been playing. They’re the seventh-best offense overall, and amongst goalies who have played more than ten games, Jack Campbell’s .937 SV% is tied for the best in the NHL. Toronto is succeeding on the backs of a balanced attack. Auston Matthews (20g, 13a) and John Tavares (13g, 19a) are seventh and eighth in scoring, and William Nylander (13g, 18a) isn’t far behind at 13th. Additionally, when Mitch Marner returns from injury, they’ll be even more dangerous. Toronto is still an attractive bet at +1100.

MINNESOTA WILD (+1800)

Our previous update pointed out that the Hurricanes were not talked about enough as Stanley Cup contenders. Well, let’s take a look at another team not getting its due, the Wild. Florida and Edmonton had big offensive explosions right out of the gate, but the Avalanche has overtaken the lead since that time. However, Minnesota has also snuck their way past those two teams and sit second in average goals per game with 3.68. More importantly, the Wild are fifth in 5v5 scoring, with 68 goals. Florida is ahead of Minnesota with two more goals at 5v5, but a Panthers’ bet pays at +900, whereas a Wild bet pays at +1800. We’ll give up the two goals to potentially double our money.

