STANLEY CUP FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED: Avs Offensive Still Overwhelming Opponents

STANLEY CUP FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED FOR JANUARY 30

The top teams have maintained their position from the last update, but there has been a few shifts in position. This season’s significant drop has come from Edmonton, who aren’t even in the top ten anymore. The top ten is also eleven this time around because the Wild, Capitals, and Rangers are all at +2200.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR STANLEY CUP WINNER

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Colorado Avalanche: +450 (previously +600)

Tampa Bay Lightning: +700 (previously +900)

Florida Panthers: +800 (previously +900)

Vegas Golden Knights: +800 (previously +1000)

Carolina Hurricanes: +1000 (previously +1400)

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1000 (previously +1100)

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1600 (previously +2800)

Boston Bruins: +1800 (previously +1800)

Minnesota Wild: +2200 (previously +1800)

Washington Capitals: +2200 (previously +1600)

New York Rangers: +2200 (previously +2800)

TEAMS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Calgary Flames: +2500 (previously +1600)

Edmonton Oilers: +4000 (previously +1800)

New York Islanders: +7000 (previously +2000)

COLORADO AVALANCHE (+450)

The Avalanche seems like the team to beat. Colorado scores more goals than any other team averaging 4.14 per game. Defense is a little bit of a different story. They’re currently 18th in the NHL, allowing 2.98 goals per game. The Avs are on a nine-game win streak and have six players averaging above a point per game. Nazem Kadri, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews are having monster years for the team. Kadri is having a career campaign, putting up 17 goals and 41 assists in 39 games. Colorado is second overall but is a scary matchup for any team in the league come playoff time. However, at +450, you’re not going to get the same value that some other lines offer.

FLORIDA PANTHERS (+800)

The Panthers are first in the NHL with 67 points in 45 games. They’ve played three more than the Avs but have a better differential at +54. Florida is on a three-game win streak and has won 13 of their past 16 games. The Panthers are second in goal-scoring with 4.04 goals per game. They’re slightly better at keeping the puck out of the net than Colorado, allowing 2.82 goals per game. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the NHL in scoring with 17 goals and 45 assists in 45 games. Florida is a solid team top-to-bottom and at +800 offers more value than the Avs.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (+800)

Overcoming adversity is an important trait when trying to win a Stanley Cup. This season, Vegas has had to deal with a plethora of injuries to key members of the team. However, Vegas has still managed to stay atop the Pacific Division despite all of the ailments. Similar to Kadri’s emergence in Colorado this season, Chandler Stephenson filled the offensive void when Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty were absent. Stephenson leads the team with 12 goals and 26 assists in 43 games. Vegas isn’t a bad pick at +800, but Florida is still a better bet.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (+1000)

I’m not sure Toronto as a city could handle the Maple Leafs winning the Stanley Cup. The celebration has been building since 1967, and the pressure has resulted in good teams performing poorly in crucial moments. However, this Maple Leaf roster is solid at its core. Toronto is fifth in goal scoring, averaging 3.45 per night, but since December 1, they’re third behind only Florida and Colorado. Additionally, the Leafs are better defensively than either of those teams. Toronto is sixth overall in opponent scoring, allowing 2.65 goals per game. The Leafs’ defensive strength rests on the back of Jack Campbell, who has an impressive .926 save percentage and a 2.26 goals-against average. If you can get over the Leafs’ jinx, then Toronto could be a solid pick at +1000.

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!