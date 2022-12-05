The Stanley Cup is one of the most illustrious trophies in professional sports, and many unique facts surround this coveted championship.

Many teams have been able to hoist the Stanley Cup, but how heavy is it when they lift it above their heads to celebrate?

Stanley Cup Weight: How Much Does the Stanley Cup Weigh?

The Stanley Cup weighs 34.5 pounds. One of the most iconic celebrations in sports occurs when the captain of the winning team lifts the Stanley Cup above their head after being awarded the trophy by the commissioner.