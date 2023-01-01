Stars Ink Joe Pavelski to One-Year $3.5-Million Extension

Time is doing nothing to slow down Joe Pavelski, and the Dallas Stars have recognized the veteran forward’s contributions. According to Elliotte Friedman, Pavelski and the Stars agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $5.5 million with incentives.

The performance bonuses could add another $2M https://t.co/8rABdoTFTv — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 1, 2023

Pavelski has been a primary contributor for the Stars this season. The 38-year-old has recorded 12 goals and 25 assists in 38 games, putting him on track for the 13th 20-goal campaign of his career.

Moreover, the American-born center has sterling advanced metrics. Pavelski ranks third on the team with a 54.6% Corsi rating and has the second-best expected goals-for rating at 58.5%.

Pavelski has helped the Stars emerge as a contender in the ultra-competitive Central Division. Dallas leads the division by five points as we approach the season’s halfway point.

Consequently, the Stars have risen on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Central Division leaders are priced at +1500 to claim their first championship since 1999.