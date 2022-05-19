Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers Game 2 Player Props

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning played a rather uneventful Game 1, but things should be different when they collide for Game 2 tonight.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Jonathan Huberdeau (Panthers) Over 1.5 Points (+124)

It’s no secret around the hockey world that the Florida Panthers star has yet to make a big impact in the postseason. Washington did a very good job clogging the neutral zone in Round 1 and it appears that Tampa Bay did the same thing in Game 1 of this series, a contest that most of the Panthers struggled in.

Jonathan Huberdeau did manage to pick up one assist in the first matchup in 21:52 of ice time. Whenever the talented winger wakes up from his slumber, you’re going to want to be backing him, and getting positive value on him recording multiple points in this Game 2 is worth considering as a result. The Panthers were 0/3 on the powerplay in Game 1 and Andrei Vasilevskiy was a big reason for that. If they can solve him early in this game, the floodgates could open as we saw in Round 1.

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) Over 0.5 Goals (+225)

Carter Verhaeghe was arguably Florida’s best forward in Round 1 against the Washington Capitals, where he finished the series with twelve points including two overtime winners. Verhaeghe had one of his quieter games against Tampa Bay in Game 1 and there’s certainly room for improvement from his line with Aleksander Barkov and Claude Giroux tonight.

Verhaeghe might not be on the top powerplay unit, but he plays a key role on the team’s second unit which really played a factor in their series win over Washington. The winger managed a career-high in points this season with 55 and it appears he’s ready to break out in the playoffs during the third season of his young career. After a game to forget in the first matchup, expect a bounce-back performance from Verhaeghe.

Alex Killorn (Lightning) Over 0.5 Points (-104)

Alex Killorn has been impactful for the Lightning through eight games in the playoffs, but has yet to record a goal and has four assists to his name. Without Brayden Point in the lineup, Killorn is currently playing on a line with Nick Paul and Ondrej Palat, a duo that played well for portions of their Game 1 victory over Florida.

This is a line that brings a lot of size to the table and the Panthers struggled defensively in Game 1 leaving room to take advantage of a blueline that doesn’t scream mobility. The Lightning winger plays a net-front role on the team’s first powerplay unit. Game 2 will likely see more scoring than Game 1 so let’s take advantage of the value given at this number.