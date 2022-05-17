Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers Props to Target Tuesday

With the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers colliding tonight in Game 1, expect plenty of offensive firepower and goals to be scored.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Corey Perry (Lightning) Over 0.5 Goals (+360)

The Lightning winger isn’t exactly getting a ton of ice time on the fourth line, but there are still opportunities for him to score and there’s a reason he’s known as a big-game player. Brayden Point is expected to miss tonight’s contest with a lower-body injury and Corey Perry should reap the benefits of that by joining the Lightning on their top powerplay unit, which is as lethal as they come in the NHL.

Florida struggled in the first round against the Washington Capitals when they had the man-advantage, and that’s good news for Perry and company tonight, who should be able to feast on Sergei Bobrovsky and put him in plenty of uncomfortable positions. The big-winger is going to reap havoc down low and the fact you’re getting the price of +360 means you should love the number he’s boasting for Game 1.

Victor Hedman (Lightning) Over 0.5 Points (-154)

There isn’t a lot of juice in this current price point for the Lightning’s star defenseman, but there is some cost certainty in the consistency that he brought to the table in Round 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. You can make a very good case that Victor Hedman was the best player on the ice in that series for either side and he’s showing that he still has plenty left in the tank after two straight Stanley Cup victories.

Hedman put up six points in seven games during the first round and played over 25-minutes per game in the final four matchups of that series. With how much firepower this Panthers team boasts upfront, it’s going to be a tough task for Hedman to shut them down, but he’s shown time and time again that the more he plays, the more involved he’s going to be attacking, which is good news if you expect him to get on the scoresheet in Game 1.

Aleksander Barkov (Panthers) Over 0.5 Goals (+170)

The Finnish center is one of the best two-way stars in the NHL, but he had a quiet first round for Florida despite registering six points in six games. Those numbers are very solid on paper, but if you watched his play you were left scratching your head, knowing that he can be much more impactful, especially offensively.

That’s exactly what the Panthers are going to need from Aleksander Barkov against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning, as this could be the highest-scoring series of the second round. There’s reason to believe that he should be able to get more involved offensively in this series, in what should be a much higher-paced matchup.