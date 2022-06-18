Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Bets Game 2

Below, you can look at the Stanley Cup Finals matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tampa Bay Lightning (+132) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-160) Total: 6 (O-108, U-112)
The Colorado Avalanche struck first in the Stanley Cup Finals and did so in impressive fashion, winning in overtime thanks to an Andre Burakovsky game-winner. This Tampa Bay Lightning team is one that has been familiar with losing Game 1’s in this playoff run, with three of their four opening matchups resulting in a loss.
It seems that this Lightning team gets stronger as the series progresses, placing some urgency on both teams tonight. The thing that should be most concerning for the Avs is that the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions didn’t play close to their best and yet they still found themselves with a chance to win in overtime. Of course, some of Colorado’s best players, namely Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, can play better as well.
Tampa’s Brayden Point rejoined the team for Game 1 after being sidelined with a lower-body injury since Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1, and he should be better with a game under his belt. They’ve been so good coming off a loss, expect the Lightning to bounce back tonight and side with the solid plus-money value you’re getting with them on the moneyline at +132.
Game 1 saw seven total goals scored, but let’s examine more than just the numbers at face value. If you consider how the goals were scored, it’s hard to see a similar score transpiring again tonight. For starters, Andrei Vasilevskiy is much better than what he showed in the first frame. Moreover, the defensive coverage was lacking from both sides and Victor Hedman, arguably the best defenseman in the world, had a very poor showing. With that in mind, we expect a low-scoring affair tonight in Game 2 and side with the under six at -112.
Best Bets: Lightning moneyline (+132), Under 6 (-112)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.