Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Bets Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche will host Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a chance to close out the series.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+146) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-178) Total: 6 (O+100, U-122)

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a controversial overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road Wednesday. The Avs will now have a chance to capture the Stanley Cup on home ice. Nazem Kadri returned to the lineup, scoring the game-winner in overtime. This Avalanche team has an unstoppable feel, and it’s hard to see the Lightning keeping up with them on the road.

The Avs have already outscored the Bolts 11-3 on home ice in two games, and having last change at home only adds to their advantage. There is still the question of whether the Lightning can get Brayden Point and Erik Cernak back in the lineup while Andre Burakovsky is in the same boat for Colorado with a hand injury.

Tampa Bay should still hold the advantage in goal, but that hasn’t been a deciding factor in this series with how dominant the Avs have looked. After deflating loss in Game 4, it will be tough for the Lightning to respond with a win on the road. With that in mind, you should look at Colorado’s plus-money value on the puck line at +142.

So far, the first four games of this series have seen seven, seven, eight, and five goals scored. Every game in this matchup has seen the total set at six, and Game 5 is no different. Both games in Colorado saw seven goals scored. The Avalanche will come out firing on all cylinders with a chance to lift the Stanley Cup at home, and we’ll know where this game is headed within the first ten minutes. With Cernak a question mark on defense and him having played a significant role on the team’s shutdown pairing this season, it will be difficult for the Lightning to limit the Avs on offense. Consider the over at +100, which presents excellent value.

Best Bets: Avalanche puck line -1.5 (+142), Over 6 (+100)