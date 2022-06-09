Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Best Bets Game 5

The New York Rangers will host Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning from Madison Square Garden.

Tampa Bay Lightning (-130) vs New York Rangers (+108) Total: 5.5 (O+116, U-142)

Home ice has been vital in this series, with the Rangers winning the first two games at MSG and the Lightning replying in Games 3 and 4 at home. The Rangers have had a ton of playoff success in their barn, posting an 8-1 record at home compared to the Lightning’s 4-4 road record. It might not mean everything, but it’s clear that home ice has played a significant factor thus far in these playoffs. Gerard Gallant has done an excellent job of keeping Mika Zibanejad‘s line away from Anthony Cirelli at home, and that’s something they weren’t able to do over the past two games, which showed on the scoreboard.

There are a couple of things that should concern the Rangers as they head home, mainly that the Lightning have solved Igor Shesterkin and that Andrei Vasilevskiy has taken his game to another level. The Lightning have been in this position multiple times, but there’s so much data showing the Rangers are much better at home. It’s icing on the cake that we can get the Rangers as home underdogs. Brayden Point has yet to be ruled out for this contest and hasn’t played since Game 7 of Round 1. Look for the Rangers to send this series back to Tampa Bay with a 3-2 lead. Take the value with their moneyline price of +108.

Aside from Game 1 of this series, these two clubs have showcased the expected goaltending battle. Games 2 through 4 have all seen five goals scored, which makes tonight’s total of 5.5 worth a look. The lack of goals is not for lack of offensive talent because both teams have plenty of that up front and on the backend. However, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where goals won’t be hard to come by. The series is at a point where we can look at emerging trends, which means the total will likely fall under 5.5 again. However, the -142 price isn’t the most attractive.

Best Bets: Rangers moneyline (+108), Under 5.5 (-142)