Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game 1 Best Bets
The New York Rangers will host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning from Madison Square Garden.
Tampa Bay Lightning (-128) vs. New York Rangers (+106) Total: 5.5 (O-108, U-112)
The Lightning and Rangers had polar opposite second rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa Bay swept the President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers while New York outlasted the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. One thing the Rangers could have going for them is that when a team has swept its opposition, and their next opponent won in seven games to advance, the team who won in four games has lost eight straight series. That’s certainly noteworthy, but if a team were ever to snap that streak, it would probably be the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Mistakes will come at a cost in this series, with the expectation that there won’t be a lot of goals. Whichever side plays a more mistake-free style of hockey could ultimately come out on top in this series opener. The Rangers won all three matchups against the Lightning during the regular season, so look for them to continue that success in Game 1 and take the value they present at home on the moneyline.
After seeing the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers combine for 14-goals in the Western Conference Finals last night, this series has an entirely different feel. The total tonight reflects that, and how can it not? Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin going head-to-head should be one of the best goalie battles in recent memory. Through two rounds, both teams have shown us that they can limit their opposition offensively, which should be the case in this matchup. The under hit in five of seven games in the Rangers second round series, while the Lightning’s Round 2 series saw only six goals scored once, which bodes well for the under 5.5 at -112.
BestBets: Rangers moneyline (+106), Under 5.5 (-112)
