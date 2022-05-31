Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Series Preview

The New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning will collide in the Eastern Conference Finals beginning Wednesday night from the historic Madison Square Garden.

Below are some notable series odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Odds, Total

Series Betting: Tampa Bay Lightning (-190) | New York Rangers (+160)

Total Games: 4 Games (+520), 5 Games (+260), 6 Games (+198), 7 Games (+210)

Tampa Bay and Total: Lightning in 4 (+730), Lightning in 5 (+430), Lightning in 6 (+360), Lightning in 7 (+470)

New York and Total: Rangers in 4 (+1800), Rangers in 5 (+920), Rangers in 6 (+710), Rangers in 7 (+570)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Series Analysis

It’s not often you see the team with home ice advantage as sizable underdogs in the playoffs, but that’s exactly what we have in this series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. This series will feature one of the better goalie showdowns in recent memory, with Igor Shesterkin taking on Andrei Vasilevskiy. After a slow start to the playoffs, Shesterkin has been tremendous in goal for the Rangers and has helped guide them to this point. He owns a .928 save percentage through two rounds, while Vasilevskiy sits at a .932 SV%. Whatever advantage either team will have in goal will be minimal during this series, but if you have to choose, you’d likely side with the experience of Vasilevskiy. The Rangers will need to avoid putting Vasilevskiy in a position where he can eliminate them because that’s where he has truly shined in the past two playoff runs for the Lightning.

A case can be made that the Lightning’s second-round opponent was weaker than their first after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1 and seeing little resistance from the Florida Panthers in Round 2. Meanwhile, the Rangers have the lowest regular season point total of the three teams that Tampa Bay has matched up against during the postseason. In three regular-season games this season, New York was able to sweep Tampa Bay and outscore them 10-4. However, the Lightning are road favorites in this series.

If the regular season counts for anything, the Rangers should enter this series knowing they can play with the Lightning. Tampa Bay may be a different team in the postseason, but New York is for real and will be ready for a lengthy series. An additional story to keep an eye on will be the status of the Bolts’ star center, Brayden Point, who is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury. With that being said, this Lightning group is on the cusp of dynasty territory and should have all the motivation they need to make their third straight Stanley Cup Finals.

Look for the Lightning’s experience to payoff late in the series and for them to close things out on the road in seven games.

Best Bet: Lightning in 7 (+470)