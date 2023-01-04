Tampa Bay-Minnesota: Battle of Hot NHL Teams Collide

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild will enter tonight’s matchup with identical 8-2 records over their last ten games. Something will have to give in this matchup, with Tampa Bay having won four-straight games while the Wild continue climbing the Central Division standings.

Both franchises had expected to be playoff teams this year and we’re seeing what they’re capable of when they’re at their best.

Lightning @ Wild Game Information

Location: Xcel Energy Center | St Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center | St Paul, Minnesota Time: 9:30 PM ET | TV: TNT

Defenseman Victor Hedman leads the Tampa Bay Lightning with eight points over their last five games, while left winger Matt Boldy leads the Wild with five points over that same sample size.

Brayden Point is red-hot in the goal-scoring department, tallying five goals over the Lightning’s last five games. Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is a plus-five over their previous five games. Both the Lightning and Wild are healthy entering this matchup.

Lightning @ Wild Game Odds on FanDuel

Puck Line: Lightning +1.5 (-265) | Wild -1.5 (+210)

Lightning +1.5 (-265) | Wild -1.5 (+210) Moneyline: Lightning (-106) | Wild (-113)

Lightning (-106) | Wild (-113) Total: OVER 6.5 (-118) | UNDER 6.5 (-104)

This will be the first of two January tilts between these respective clubs. With both teams playing great hockey, we should gravitate toward the slightly better price of the Lightning. At -106, there’s value in backing Tampa Bay, which has reached three straight Stanley Cup Finals.

Over the Lightning’s last five games, two have eclipsed tonight’s total of 6.5. Those same numbers also apply to the Wild, meaning there should be some value in backing the UNDER 6.5 at -104.

Lightning @ Wild Prop Picks on FanDuel

Brayden Point to Record OVER 0.5 Goals (+164)

Steven Stamkos to Record OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-130)

Matt Boldy to Record OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-104)

Point has continued to be one of the most under-the-radar stars in the NHL. With how well he’s been shooting the puck of late, there’s merit in backing his hot streak to continue tonight. Point is listed at +164 to score this evening, and there’s a lot to like about that price point.

Over Steven Stamkos’s last five games, he’s recorded three or more shots on goal three times. The Wild are a strong defensive team but allow players like Stamkos to shoot from perimeter areas. Backing him to record more than 2.5 shots on goal is a direction bettors should feel good about at -130.

Much like Stamkos, Matt Boldy has also recorded three or more shots on goal in three of his last five games. With the Wild likely playing from behind, Boldy will be a major source of offense here, which means backing him to record OVER 2.5 shots on goal at -104 is a great price to tail.