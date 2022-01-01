The Flyers have activated Carter Hart from COVID-19 protocols
January 1George KurtzSportsGrid
The Flyers have activated goaltender Carter Hart from the COVID-19 protocols list, the Flyers official website reports. Hart had missed the first two games of the current road trip for the Flyers due to having tested positive for COVID-19. Hart won’t play Saturday versus the Kings but will be available for their next game, Tuesday versus the Ducks.
Hart has rebounded this season after a poor 2020-21 campaign where he posted a 3.67 GAA and .877 save percentage. This season his GAA is 2.74, and he has a save percentage of .918. The Flyers have been searching for reliable goaltending for most of this century, and they have pinned their hopes on Hart. Martin Jones is expected to start Saturday versus the Kings.
The Flyers are -192 (+1.5) on the puck line, +142 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-115), under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
