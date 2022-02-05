The Golden Knights could have Jack Eichel back shortly after the All-Star break

The Golden Knights could have Jack Eichel in the lineup shortly after the All-Star break, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Eichel was traded to the Golden Knights earlier this season but hasn’t played due to back surgery. Eichel has been practicing with the team since Jan. 12 and is expected to be cleared for contact any day now. Once cleared, it’s just a matter of how many practiced the Golden Knights believe he needs with contact before he is put back into the lineup.

The Golden Knights currently sit first in the Pacific Division with 57 points. However, this division is close with the Kings and Ducks at 55 points, but perhaps, more importantly, the Flames are at 52 points, and the Oilers at 49 points and both of those teams have four games in hand on the Golden Knights.

The NHL regular season will start again on Monday. The Golden Knights are one of the favorites to bring home the Stanley Cup as they are tied with the Panthers at +800. Only the Avalanche at +450 and the Lightning at +750 lower numbers. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.