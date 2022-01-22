The Jets have activated Blake Wheeler from LTIR

Blake Wheeler has been activated from long-term injured reserve by the Jets, The Athletic reports. Wheeler had been on LTIR since Dec. 19 with a lower-body injury that he suffered on Dec. 10 versus the Canucks. Wheeler had not been having the best of seasons before the injury as he only had one goal and 16 assists in 22 games.
In a corresponding move, the Jets have placed Nikolaj Ehlers on LTIR due to a knee injury. Dmitry Orlov of the Capitals hit Ehlers knee-on-knee on Jan. 18 (a hit Orlov was suspended two games for) and now will be lost to the Jets for at least 10 games. Ehlers played well for the Jets with 13 goals and 12 assists in 34 games.
The Jets are -172 (+1.5) on the puck line, +150 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-120), under (-102) versus the Bruins on Saturday.
