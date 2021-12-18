The National Hockey League has postponed games for several teams
December 18George KurtzSportsGrid
The National Hockey League put several more teams on pause Saturday, Media.NHL.com reports. Earlier this week, the NHL announced that the Flames, Avalanche, and Panthers wouldn’t resume play until after Christmas. On Saturday, they announced that the Bruins and Predators would also be paused until after Christmas.
In addition to these five teams not playing until after Christmas, the Maple Leafs and Canucks have also been shut down through the weekend. This means that the game tonight between the Leafs and Canucks and the games tomorrow between the Leafs/Kraken and Coyotes/Canucks have been postponed.
The NHL is doing everything they can to keep playing games, but this now makes seven teams that have been put on pause until at least Monday. Originally there were 10 games scheduled for Saturday. We are now down to half that total as five have been postponed. You can find the lines and props for the remaining games tonight at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.