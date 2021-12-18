The National Hockey League has postponed games for several teams

The National Hockey League put several more teams on pause Saturday, Media.NHL.com reports. Earlier this week, the NHL announced that the Flames, Avalanche, and Panthers wouldn’t resume play until after Christmas. On Saturday, they announced that the Bruins and Predators would also be paused until after Christmas.

In addition to these five teams not playing until after Christmas, the Maple Leafs and Canucks have also been shut down through the weekend. This means that the game tonight between the Leafs and Canucks and the games tomorrow between the Leafs/Kraken and Coyotes/Canucks have been postponed.

The NHL is doing everything they can to keep playing games, but this now makes seven teams that have been put on pause until at least Monday. Originally there were 10 games scheduled for Saturday. We are now down to half that total as five have been postponed. You can find the lines and props for the remaining games tonight at FanDuel.com.