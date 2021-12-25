The National Hockey League won’t resume Monday

The National Hockey League has announced that play will not begin again before Tuesday, Dec. 28, Media.NHL.com reports. The NHL canceled their games scheduled for this past Wednesday and Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak from several teams. They elected to give all teams an extended holiday break. That break is over Sunday as players will report to their teams for COVID-19 testing. The league will use Monday to analyze those results to assess each clubs’ readiness to play. The NHL is expected to announce whether or not they will resume play by the end of day Sunday.

Due to the cancellation of those games on Monday, that will now make 64 games that have been postponed and will need to be made up. The NHL is hoping they will make up a majority of those games in February as the players are no longer going to the Winter Olympics in China because of the fear that some players could be quarantined for 3-5 weeks if they test positive. The NHL is still planning on having an All-Star game in February, with each team likely to have a week off.

