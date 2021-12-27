The NHL postpones 3 more games this week as Blackhawks, Penguins, and Bruins are pushed

The NHL announced it’s postponing three more games this week. Columbus-Chicago on December 28, plus Pittsburgh-Toronto, and Boston-Ottawa on December 29, will all take place at later dates.

The NHL initially postponed games until after the Christmas break, meaning that play could have resumed after Sunday. However, they decided to push that timeline back an additional day to test and get results back from the players. The league will also allow for the temporary formation of taxi squads to combat the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Due to the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, the NHL previously decided not to send its players to the Olympics. Instead, the NHL will use the Olympic break to make up any games missed due to the postponements.

Some players have not reacted well to having the Olympics taken away due to COVID-19. Brad Marchand recently said, “I know at the end of the day, they don’t care about the Olympics, they don’t make money on it. And that’s ultimately what this is — it’s a business. And we’re an asset. Let’s just call a spade and spade.”

