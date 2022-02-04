The NHL will have their 2022-23 All-Star Weekend in Florida

The NHL will hold the 2022-23 All-Star weekend in Sunrise, Fla., Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.ca reports. The NHL also announced Friday that the Bruins would host the Winter Classic, and there will be games played in the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, and Switzerland next season.

This year’s All-Star game will be played in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the skills competition set to take place Friday at 7:30 EST. The ASG is an offensive showcase as the three-on-three format leaves little room for defense, and there will almost be zero hitting as no one wants to risk an injury in what is essentially a meaningless exhibition game.

This year, the NHL is not participating in the Winter Olympics due to the COVID-19 virus. The NHL has scheduled almost 100 games that were postponed to be played when their players were supposed to be in China for the Olympics. Those games will be played starting Monday. You can find the lines and props for these games and all others at FanDuel Sportsbook .