The Sharks have placed Evander Kane on unconditional waivers, The Athletic reports. The Sharks plan to terminate his contract for breaching the COVID-19 protocols of his player contract both in the NHL and AHL. Kane has been in the news over the past year not only for violating the COVID-19 protocols, for which he was suspended for the first 21 games this season but also because of several allegations regarding physical abuse and gambling on hockey made against him by his estranged wife. The NHL did clear Kane of the gambling allegations.

On the ice, Kane can be one of the premier power forwards in the game and can be an asset to any team, but it will remain to be seen if any team will be willing to sign Kane once he is a free agent and take on all of the baggage that comes along with him.

