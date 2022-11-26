Thomas Chabot Returned Friday for the Ottawa Senators
George Kurtz
Thomas Chabot was in the lineup for the Ottawa Senators on Friday, the Senators’ official website reports.
Chabot was activated off of injured reserve Wednesday after being out of the lineup since Nov. 12 due to a concussion. When healthy, Chabot is easily the best defender for the Senators. He was on pace for a fantastic season before the concussion, with three goals and six assists in 14 games. The weakest part of the Senators’ team is their defense.
Ottawa improved by bringing in wingers Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux during the offseason. The Senators also brought in a new goaltender in Cam Talbot, but he suffered an injury right before the start of the season, and that may have set Talbot and the team back. The Senators are currently in last place in the Atlantic Division and are also for sale if you have an extra billion you want to spend.
The Senators are +770 to make the playoffs this season. You can find the lines for the Senators and every other team to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
