Thursday's Best NHL Player Props: Stamkos Hotter Than Hot

Overview

by Tyler Mason, SportsGrid

There are nine NHL games on the slate tonight and we have two player props for you to consider.

The Florida Panthers have lost two straight games for the first time since February 26 but had a 13-game win streak going before this recent slide. The Ottawa Senators are on a four-game win streak, but their success is too little too late.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have strung together four consecutive wins and their offense is firing on all cylinders, scoring 26 goals across those games. The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost five of their past six as they limp across the regular season’s finish line.

You’ll want to watch the Panthers vs. Senators and the Lightning vs. Blue Jackets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night to see these players perform.

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) Over 0.5 Points (-200) Sam Reinhart is fourth on the Panthers in points per game, with 80 in 77 games. He’s second on the team with 32 goals and third with 48 assists. Reinhart has been one of Florida’s best additions this season. He’ll be facing a Senators team that allows the 11th most goals per game in the NHL with 3.23. Ottawa also gives up a lot of chances, allowing the sixth-most shots per game with 33.5. In three games against the Sens this season, Reinhart has scored one goal and two assists. Over his past four games, he’s registered four goals and eight shots. Florida has the best offense in the league and Reinhart is one of its main contributors. There is no reason he can’t pick up a point against Ottawa on Thursday. Steven Stamkos (Lightning) Over 1.5 Points (+125)

This season, Steven Stamkos has been a man on a mission. Primarily known for his goal-scoring prowess, Stamkos surpassed 100 points for the first time in his career. He has 101 points in 79 games, for an average of 1.28 points per game. We’re getting plus odds because his average falls slightly short of the 1.5 points he’ll need tonight. However, there’s a reason why we believe in Stamkos against Columbus.

The Blue Jackets allow the fifth-most goals in the NHL at 3.63 and the second-most shots with 35.1. In two games against Columbus, Stamkos has two goals and three assists. Over his past seven games, he has had seven goals and 14 assists. Stamkos also became the first player since Jari Kurri in 1992-93 to score three points in five consecutive games. He’s only the eighth different player to achieve that feat in NHL history.

Stamkos is hotter than hot, and we expect his teammates to want him to make it six straight games with another three points tonight.