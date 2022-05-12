Thursday's NHL Eastern Conference Player Props to Target

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination tonight, and they’ll need plenty of offense in order to avoid that against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Brad Marchand (Bruins) Over 0.5 Goals (+170)

Brad Marchand has been Boston’s best forward in this series against Carolina and he’ll need to show that again tonight if the Bruins want to stave off elimination. Marchand took over the series for Games 3 and 4 on home ice, recording eight points in those two matchups, which is good news for the Bruins tonight as they host Game 6 at TD Garden.

Since being reunited on a line with David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron, Marchand has been much more effective at creating offense. With Boston having the last change in this game, look for Bruce Cassidy to take advantage of this matchup and expect the Boston’s top line to continue scoring, with the feisty winger leading the charge.

Brayden Point (Lightning) Over 0.5 Goals (+160)

The Lightning’s star center will look to continue his electric play in this series against Toronto, where he’s been one of the best players on the ice for either team. The numbers might not be there offensively for Point through five games with only two points, but he’s done a fabulous job at limiting the Auston Matthews line on home ice, and they’ve controlled much of the play when he’s been matched up against them.

If Point isn’t available to contribute at five-on-five, the Lightning’s powerplay has found the back of the net and clicked at a 21.43% rate in Round 1, meaning he may be able to get in on the scoring on the man-advantage, with plenty of penalties being called in this series.

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) Over 0.5 Goals (+260)

This player might jump off the page at you because of his struggles early this series, but John Tavares has found his game over the last two meetings, and that’s something Toronto will need again tonight if they hope to advance. Tavares scored for the first time in this series in Game 5. While it wasn’t a goal to write home about with it bouncing in off his shinpad, sometimes those types of goals open the floodgates, and Tavares is too good of a goal-scorer for him not to contribute more offensively in this series.

In addition to that, the price you’re looking at here screams value. After being paired up with William Nylander again, there’s more of an offensive feeling to his game, and that’s positive news for the Maple Leafs in this must-win game.