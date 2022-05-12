Thursday's NHL Western Conference Player Props to Target

The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild will need to show up offensively tonight, if they have hopes of avoiding elimination in their Game 6’s.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Ryan Hartman (Wild) Over 0.5 Goals (+225)

Ryan Hartman has been a surprise offensive performer for the Minnesota Wild this season. He recorded 65 points in 82 games, including 34 goals, which is another reason to like him tonight, because he’s clearly due. Hartman plays a very playoff brand of hockey, and that’s been to his benefit in this series, where he’s recorded five points but has yet to find the back of the net. If the Wild have hopes of extending this series to a Game 7 on home ice, they’ll need more from the power forward, who’s taken his game to another level this year, and they’ll look for him to rise him to the occasion again in Game 6.

Connor McDavid (Oilers) Over 1.5 Points (-116)

In the Edmonton Oilers’ two victories over the Los Angeles Kings in this series, McDavid has recorded multiple points in both contests. It sounds simplistic to say, but the Oilers go as McDavid goes, and when he’s been able to break through offensively in this series, Edmonton has managed to find success. It’s not to say that he’s the only reason for the Oilers being in this position, but when you record 123 points in the regular season, there’s a certain expectation that you’re going to be influential in the team’s goal-scoring. It’s not like McDavid has been poor in the playoffs either, with 31 points in 26 games, but they’ll need a big effort from him tonight, and there’s an easy case to be made that he’ll do so by recording his fifth multi-point game of the series.

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) Over 1.5 Points (+178)

Leon Draisaitl has been very good for the Oilers in this series and has recorded three points in the two games that Edmonton has been victorious in. Much like McDavid, Draisaitl knows how important he is to the success of this Edmonton team, and if they want to break through and make it to the second round, they’ll need another big performance from the big German center. Draisaitl has seven points in this series in five games and his game-changing ability will be something to watch for here tonight, with Phillip Danault and Anze Kopitar once again getting tasked with shutting down the top Oilers skaters. Even being matched up against two of the best shutdown players in hockey, Draisaitl and the Oilers have only scored less than three goals once in this series, which should make you like the number you’re getting him at tonight even more.